ODOT to install 13 automated traffic queue warning systems to alert drivers to crashes

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be installing 13 automated traffic queue warning systems to alert drivers to crashes ahead.

The technology will be able to detect crashes miles ahead and let drivers know they need to slow down.

Three locations will be in Northeast Ohio, two in Cuyahoga County and one in Summit County.

I-90 westbound at East 55th Street

State Route 176 northbound south of Denison Avenue.

State Route 8 at Howe Avenue.

It could take up to two years for the 13 to be installed.

Gov. Mike DeWine said one of the reasons the decision was made to get this technology was because of the fatal Licking County crash involving a chartered bus of Tusky Valley High School students that killed six people, including three students, and left 18 others injured last November.

