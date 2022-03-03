Watch
Ohio AG wants state pension funds to remove Russian assets

Posted at 8:03 PM, Mar 02, 2022
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is urging the state's five public employee retirement funds divest themselves of Russian financial holdings.

The request is nonbinding.

Yost says the move is to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

He also says Russian assets are likely to devalue, given the country’s growing isolation, and widespread bankruptcies could affect the pension funds.

On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine also called for the pension funds to divest themselves of Russian assets, as well as the state insurance fund for injured workers.

