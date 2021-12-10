Watch
Ohio capital city to pay $5.75 million to injured protesters

WSYX/WTTE
Protesters gathered at the Ohio Statehouse. (WSYX/WTTE)
Columbus protests
Posted at 10:09 PM, Dec 09, 2021
COLUMBUS — Ohio's capital city has agreed to pay $5.75 million to people injured during last year's racial injustice and police brutality protests.

John Marshall is a Columbus civil rights attorney and lead counsel on a federal lawsuit representing 32 people injured during the protests.

Marshall said Thursday that a special master will determine payouts based on protesters' individual injuries.

Columbus City Council is expected to approve the settlement next week.

The settlement also finalizes details of a federal judge's order earlier this year that Columbus police must stop using nonlethal force such as tear gas on nonviolent protesters who aren't harming people or destroying property.

