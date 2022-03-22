Ohio capital city to spend millions on upgraded bodycams

COLUMBUS — The mayor of Ohio's capital and largest city has announced a plan to spend nearly $19 million on upgraded police body-worn and in-cruiser cameras.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says the contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon includes more than 2,100 body-worn cameras and 450 in-car cameras.

The cameras, to be implemented by April of next year, will turn on automatically, allow a look-back feature of two minutes, and permit a review of recordings up to 24 hours in the past.

Ginther says the cameras will provide an objective assessment of events that happen quickly in chaotic situations.