Watch Now
NewsOhio News

Actions

Ohio dairy cattle test positive for bird flu

An investigation is underway after bird flu was found in cows at a dairy operation in Northwest Ohio.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 08:37:22-04

An investigation is underway after bird flu was found in cows at a dairy operation in Northwest Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says the presumptive results from the cows in Wood County show a positive result for the disease.

State officials are still awaiting confirmation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Cases among cattle herds have been confirmed in five states and the CDC reports that one person in Texas has tested positive.

There have been no confirmed cases in Ohio residents.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!

EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!