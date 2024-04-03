Ohio dairy cattle test positive for bird flu

An investigation is underway after bird flu was found in cows at a dairy operation in Northwest Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says the presumptive results from the cows in Wood County show a positive result for the disease.

State officials are still awaiting confirmation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Cases among cattle herds have been confirmed in five states and the CDC reports that one person in Texas has tested positive.

There have been no confirmed cases in Ohio residents.