Ohio legislative leaders may advance map-making date changes

COLUMBUS — Ohio's legislative leaders are negotiating a potentially fast-moving constitutional amendment that would allow September deadlines for making state political maps to be extended because of pandemic-related delays in the 2020 Census.

Republican Senate President Matt Huffman told reporters Tuesday that he has convened two meetings since last week with GOP House Speaker Bob Cupp, Senate Democratic Leader Kenny Yuko and House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes to discuss the idea.

A three-fifths majority of both chambers would need to agree to the proposal by next week in order to get it on the August special election ballot, he said.