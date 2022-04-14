Ohio milk bank puts out call for donations to meet increased demand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank in Columbus is reporting an increase in demand for donated breast milk this year. A representative said demand has increased by 30-35%.

The milk bank provides hospitals and outpatients with donated breast milk throughout the Tri-State and across the country. The milk can help babies, especially those born premature, fight off infections. The milk bank is set to deliver about 450,000 ounces of donated breast milk this year to hospitals in 11 states.

“Donor milk to a premature infant is like blood to a trauma patient. It's life-saving,” said Chris Smith, Outreach and Operations Coordinator with the OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank. “It is vital for those premature infants to be on full human-milk diets and if mom cannot provide enough milk on her own, then donor milk and pasteurized donor milk specifically, is really the best second choice for those babies.”

Smith said the increase in demand is due to hospitals using more donor milk. She said it is not a result of the ongoing baby formula shortages.

The milk bank is urging moms to consider making a donation if they have extra breast milk.

You can sign up to donate by calling (614) 566-0630 or emailing milkbank@ohiohealth.com. For those in the Columbus area, donations can then be dropped off at Mommy Xpress in Evendale located at 2975 Exon Ave. The website for the milk bank said that donors are also provided with materials to send them milk donations.

