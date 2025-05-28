Ohio Missing Persons Working Group makes 18 recommendations to better investigate cases

The following <b><i>article</i></b> was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

The Ohio Missing Persons Working Group has made 18 recommendations to lawmakers, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and various statewide agencies to better investigate missing persons cases.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine created the 24-member working group in January after The Columbus Dispatch published a series last year about how police handle missing persons cases. The group met six times and DeWine announced the recommendations Tuesday.

“We believe, from the bottom of our heart, (the recommendations) will improve the way the state of Ohio handles reports when somebody goes missing,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson.

There were 21,342 missing Ohioans in 2024 — including 16,404 missing children, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

One of the recommendations is that lawmakers would allow law enforcement to get a search warrant to help find someone who is missing. In order to currently get a search warrant, law enforcement has to allege that a criminal act has occurred and have probable cause.

“We know for law enforcement that as much information they can get early on in an investigation will certainly help, a lot of times, bring the outcome to a speedy resolution,” Wilson said. “One of the tools that law enforcement officers use to gather that information is a search warrant for records pertaining to phone records or internet records or social media records.”

The working group is also asking lawmakers to increase penalties for crimes of interference with custody, which is currently a fifth-degree felony.

“A lot of times, missing children go missing because of a family member or a parent who doesn’t have legal custody of the child, takes that child in violation of custody orders, and sometimes takes that child out of state,” Wilson said.

In some situations, the missing child is taken out of the country, he said.

“In those situations, once you remove the child from the state, it becomes very difficult to get that child back, especially if you’re only dealing with a lower level felony offense,” Wilson said. “If you take the child out of the country, it should be enhanced even further, because then it becomes very difficult for law enforcement to get that child back. We believe that not only would that have a deterrent effect on people taking their kids and running, but it would adequately address the system from a justice point of view.”

Some of the most tragic cases DeWine has seen were custody cases where the child was taken out of the country.

“It is extremely difficult for anybody to do anything about that once that child is outside the custody of the United States,” he said. “And so anything we can do to increase that penalty, try to make that more of a deterrent, is certainly something that we should do.”

State Reps. Christine Cockley, D-Columbus, and Kevin Ritter, R-Marietta, introduced a bill that would require law enforcement agencies to enter a missing person’s information in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

“We believe from the bottom of our heart that (the) bill is probably a good vehicle for us to maybe amend or add some of the recommendations from this working group,” Wilson said.

Andy Chapman

Andy Chapman went missing in 2006 and his family has been working to bring him home ever since.

“Nineteen years we have held out hope that Andy would come home, 19 years of worry, heartbreak, anger, sadness, and unimaginable grief,” his sister Aimee Chapman said.

Andy went missing when he was 32 years old, a few years after his life “was turned upside down” by addiction after getting in a car accident, his sister said. He was last seen in Columbus.

Aimee said her brother’s case has been closed and reopened by several detectives over the years.

“Throughout all this time, we have continued to advocate on behalf of Andy and our family and other families of missing persons,” she said. “Families are the key to that individual’s habits, friends and records. … Knowing these cases are not forgotten about is so important to us.”

18 recommendations