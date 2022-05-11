Watch
Ohio names former college leader next state superintendent

Posted at 8:03 PM, May 10, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former teacher, district superintendent and higher education leader has been named Ohio’s new state superintendent.

Stephen Dackin is a former vice president of the Ohio State Board of Education, which voted 14-4 with one abstention Tuesday to approve his hiring.

Dackin succeeds former Superintendent Paolo DeMaria, who retired in September.

Stephanie Siddens had been serving in an interim role overseeing Ohio's public K-12 education system since then.

The Fordham Institute, a pro-charter school advocacy organization, said Dackin’s varied background makes him “ideally-qualified for the position.”

Besides classroom and administrative experience, Dackin recently oversaw Columbus State Community College's school and community partnerships.

