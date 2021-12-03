Ohio priest pleads guilty to raping altar boy

CINCINNATI — A Roman Catholic priest in Ohio has pleaded guilty to raping an altar boy during a three-year period.

Father Geoff Drew appeared in a Cincinnati court Thursday.

Under terms of a plea agreement, the 59-year-old will be sentenced to seven years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors said the attacks took place in St. Jude's Church.

The victim, who is now 41, was 10 and 11 years old at the time.

Speaking in court, the man told Drew that he will have to answer to God for what he did.

Drew declined to speak.