Ohio ranked fifth-largest craft beer producer in the country

CLEVELAND — It’s no secret Ohio has a plethora of breweries located in nearly every corner of the state, and the latest report from the Brewer’s Association ranks Ohio as the fifth-largest producer of craft beer in the United States in the business year 2020.

Ohio produced 1.2 million barrels of beer.

The top beer producers of craft beer in Ohio include Cleveland’s Great Lakes Brewing Company, Cincinnati’s Rhinegeist Brewery and BrewDog outside of Columbus—which has plans to move into the Avian Building on Carter Road in The Flats.

According to a proposal submitted to Cleveland's planning commission, the bar and restaurant would be able to seat about 650 people. BrewDog said they plan on hiring 70 to 80 employees for the location.

In the state today, there are 338 breweries, with their presence giving an estimated economic impact of $3.4 million per year, BA said.

Over the past seven years, 300 breweries have opened up in Ohio, with only 15 breweries forced to close their doors permanently in 2020- a number the Ohio Craft Brewers Association could have been higher if it wasn't for the state allowing smaller craft breweries to self distribute to stores and also permitted breweries to directly sell their cans to consumers from the comfort of their own home.

