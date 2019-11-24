Ohio rescue dog returned to shelter after tragic end to first adoption

MARION, Ohio — An Ohio rescue dog is looking for a new home after a tragic ending to his adoption earlier this year.

Bo, an 8-year-old lab mix, was adopted from the Marion Area Humane Society, a rescue in north-central Ohio.

An older man came into the shelter looking to adopt an older dog and was instantly drawn to Bo, the shelter said.

Bo’s new owner loved and spoiled him, even taking him back into the shelter to visit the volunteers, according to the Marion Area Humane Society.

Unfortunately, the man who adopted Bo died and he was brought back to the shelter in order to find him a new home.

“Bo lost his person and he is heartbroken, we can see it in his eyes,” the shelter said.

Marion Area Humane Society posted Bo’s story to Facebook, hoping to find him a new loving home.

The 8-year-old lab mix is best suited for a home without cats or children, according to the shelter.

Anyone interested in adopting Bo or another pet from the Marion shelter can click here for more information, or call 740-389-6548.