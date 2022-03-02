Ohio Senate passes bill banning foam containing chemicals linked to cancers during firefighter training

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate unanimously passed a bill banning fire departments in Ohio from using foam that contains PFAS during training; the so-called “forever chemicals” have been linked to several types of cancer and a host of other health conditions.
The Senate unanimously passes HB 158. Learn more: https://t.co/iEaoCuz3QB @OHRGOPCaucus pic.twitter.com/8mhoY5wVWG— Ohio Senate GOP (@OhioSenateGOP) March 2, 2022
House Bill 158 now heads to Governor Mike DeWine’s desk to be signed into law.
The bill still permits the use of the Class B foam, which contains per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, during emergency firefighting, but bans their use for training purposes to cut down on firefighters’ exposure to the chemicals.
In 2020, News 5 Chief Investigator Ron Regan looked into PFAS, which are also used in the manufacture of non-stick fry pans and have been found in Ohio water supplies.
