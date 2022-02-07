Ohio Supreme Court again scraps GOP-drawn Statehouse maps

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected as gerrymandered a second set of Ohio Statehouse district maps that retained strong Republican majorities and sent them back for a third try.

In another 4-3 decision Monday, the court gave the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission 10 days to pass a constitutional map.

It ruled the panel's redrawn maps of Ohio House and Senate districts still violate a 2015 constitutional amendment.

That amendment mandated attempts at avoiding partisan favoritism and at proportionally distributing districts to reflect Ohio’s 54% Republican, 46% Democratic split.

Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor provided a pivotal swing vote.