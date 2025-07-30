Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsOhio News

Actions

Ohio Task Force 1 heading to Hawaii to help with tsunami conditions

Pacific Tsunami
Scott Strazzante/AP
During a tsunami advisory triggered by an underwater earthquake off the coast of Russia, Gaby Lazlo and Daniel Ramirez visit Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Pacific Tsunami
Posted

After spending multiple weeks in Texas helping with flooding efforts, Ohio Task Force 1 is now heading to Hawaii as a response to tsunami conditions.

“Our Logistics team is already in motion,” Task Force One leader Adam Landis said. “Once FEMA finalizes our travel orders, we’ll be ready to move.”

The task force was activated following a magnitude 8.8 earthquake off of Russia's coast, one of the most powerful earthquakes in history.

Tsunami waves reach US after massive Magnitude 8.8 earthquake shakes near Eastern Russia

RELATED: Tsunami waves reach US after massive Magnitude 8.8 earthquake near Eastern Russia

Tsunami warnings have been issued across the Pacific Ocean, including Hawaii, Alaska and the entire west coast.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.