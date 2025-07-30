Ohio Task Force 1 heading to Hawaii to help with tsunami conditions

After spending multiple weeks in Texas helping with flooding efforts, Ohio Task Force 1 is now heading to Hawaii as a response to tsunami conditions.

“Our Logistics team is already in motion,” Task Force One leader Adam Landis said. “Once FEMA finalizes our travel orders, we’ll be ready to move.”

The task force was activated following a magnitude 8.8 earthquake off of Russia's coast, one of the most powerful earthquakes in history.

Tsunami waves reach US after massive Magnitude 8.8 earthquake shakes near Eastern Russia

Tsunami warnings have been issued across the Pacific Ocean, including Hawaii, Alaska and the entire west coast.