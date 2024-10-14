Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after nearly 3 weeks of helping North Carolina, Florida

After spending nearly three weeks in North Carolina and Florida to assist with hurricane recovery, Ohio Task Force 1 is heading home.

Task Force 1 members arrived in Orlando on Sept. 24 before heading to North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

The members spent more than a week helping those impacted by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, N.C.

Josh Compton, a battalion chief from Green, first went to Florida with team members and then moved to counties east of Asheville, which experienced some of the worst damage.

On Oct. 7, members were called back to Florida to help prepare for Hurricane Milton.

Members helped with search and rescue efforts in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

They are expected to arrive back home Monday night.