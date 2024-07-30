Ohio's sales tax holiday expanded this year

CLEVELAND — Ohioans have 10 days to save extra money on numerous items during this year's sales tax holiday.

The event starts Tuesday, July 30 and runs through Thursday, August 8.

During that time, purchases in-store or online under $500 are tax-free.

However, sales of alcohol, tobacco, vape products and lottery tickets will still be taxed

Previously, Ohio's sales tax holiday was three days and limited to $20 worth of school supplies and clothing under $75.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to shoppers in Northeast Ohio about the expanded sales tax holiday.

"I'm a retired person so I'm basically a fixed income so I can save some money — I'm all for that," said Bruce Bearly.

"The 10 days gives a big window of being able to shop to get the things that you need," said Linda Owens.

Also new this year, dine-in food purchases at restaurants are tax-free during the sales tax holiday.