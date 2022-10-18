Pilot, passenger die after plane crashes into car dealership in Southeast Ohio, highway patrol confirms

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Marietta Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a plane crash that left two dead.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at a car dealership in Marietta.

A pilot and passenger inside the plane have died, according to troopers.

Flames broke out across the lot and took about a half hour to put out.

Police said no one on the ground was injured.

Multiple vehicles at the dealership and the building were damaged in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

