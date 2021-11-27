CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a homicide at a Walmart in the Westwood neighborhood Saturday.

Investigators are currently outside the Walmart Supercenter at 2322 Ferguson Road after customers said one person was shot outside the store. CPD Capt. Adam Hennie confirmed the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Crime scene right outside of Walmart on Ferguson Road. Police responded to a shooting this afternoon. We’re working to get more details. When we arrived we saw a sheet covering what appeared to be a body outside. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/iOtQ9bsZZA — Kendria LaFleur (@KendriaLafleur) November 27, 2021

This is the second shooting at a Cincinnati retail center in as many days. Crews responded to a shooting at an IHOP in the Oakley neighborhood Friday night. One man was injured. He is expected to be okay.

A Walmart in Colerain Township was one of many shooting scenes earlier this month. Police responded to four locations within several blocks of each other in Colerain Township and Mt. Healthy, however no one was hurt.

In Columbus, one man was shot outside a Target store in broad daylight Nov. 8.

This story was originally reported by Taylor Weiter at WCPO.com