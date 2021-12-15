Police: Kids killed in triple slaying may have been targets

COLUMBUS — A police investigator says he believes the people who killed two young children along with a man at an Ohio apartment complex a week ago knew the children were present and may have targeted them along with the man.

Nine-year-old Demitrius Wall’neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’neal were shot along with 22-year-old Charles Wade on Dec. 7 as they sat in a car in the parking lot of the Winchester Lakes apartment complex.

Police initially considered Wade the intended victim, but Detective Terry Kelley said Tuesday the young children might've been targeted as well.

He called on anyone with firsthand knowledge of the case to come forward.