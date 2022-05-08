Watch
Police: Teen opened fire into crowd, killing girl, 14

Posted at 2:04 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 14:04:00-04

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl died was killed when police say another teen opened fire into a crowd of people on an Ohio street corner, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded.

She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.

Eighteen-year-old Jeano Lampkin was arrested within hours and charged with murder.

He is scheduled for arraignment Monday; it’s unclear whether he has an attorney and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Sunday.

The shooting came a little more than a week after 7-month-old Desire Hughes was killed by gunfire from another vehicle into the car.

