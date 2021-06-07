Watch
Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 1954, file photo, Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of the polio vaccine, holds a rack of test tubes in his lab in Pittsburgh. Tens of millions of today's older Americans lived through the polio epidemic, their childhood summers dominated by concern about the virus. Some parents banned their kids from public swimming pools and neighborhood playgrounds and avoided large gatherings. Some of those from the polio era are sharing their memories with today's youngsters as a lesson of hope for the battle against COVID-19. Soon after polio vaccines became widely available, U.S. cases and death tolls plummeted to hundreds a year, then dozens in the 1960s, and to U.S. eradication in 1979. A handful of cases since then have arrived in visitors from overseas. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 19:06:15-04

CINCINNATI — The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered haunting memories for Americans who lived through an earlier time when the country was swept by a virus that appeared to have no cure.

They were children then.

They had friends or classmates who became wheelchair-bound or dragged legs with braces.

Some went to hospitals to use iron lungs they needed to breathe.

Some never came home.

Now they are older adults, again in what has been one of the hardest-hit age groups, just as they were as children in the polio era.

They are sharing their memories with lessons of hope for the emergence from COVID-19.

