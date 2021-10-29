Watch
Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith

Matias Delacroix/AP
A child stands on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of missionary group is seen in a video released Thursday saying he will kill them if he doesn’t get what he’s demanding. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 22:04:41-04

Relatives and supporters of 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti are praying at least as much for the captors as the captives.

They’re tapping into a long history in their conservative Anabaptist tradition when they use phrases such as “Love your enemies,” “Forgive them,” and “Pray for the kidnappers.”

The missionaries from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries were abducted Oct. 16 by a gang seeking ransom.

People “hope for a good outcome” to the crisis, said Wayne Wengerd, member of a steering committee representing the Amish in church-state relations.

But, he added: “We realize as Christians, as followers of Christ, there will be persecution.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
