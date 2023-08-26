Publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker has died at 99

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles.

Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right.”

Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience “for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.”

He started that marathon run in 1956 on “Truth or Consequences,” where he remained for 18 years.

He began hosting a revived version of “The Price Is Right” on CBS in 1972. It would become TV’s longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.