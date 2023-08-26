Watch Now
Publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker has died at 99

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of "The Price Is Right," in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. Barker signed off from 35 years on the game show and 50 years in daytime TV in the same low-key, genial fashion that made him one of daytime TV's biggest stars. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 1:30 PM, Aug 26, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles.

Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right.”

Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience “for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.”

He started that marathon run in 1956 on “Truth or Consequences,” where he remained for 18 years.

He began hosting a revived version of “The Price Is Right” on CBS in 1972. It would become TV’s longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.

