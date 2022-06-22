Pursuit, foot chase end with driver dead, deputy wounded

LIMA, Ohio — A driver who authorities said fled a traffic stop and then led police on a brief pursuit and foot chase was fatally shot during a struggle early Tuesday with a sheriff's deputy who was wounded.

The shooting in Lima occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

When the driver fled the traffic stop, the deputy pursued the vehicle for a few blocks before the driver stopped their vehicle, got out and tried to run away. The deputy pursued the driver on foot, and the struggle between the two soon ensued.

The driver, who authorities said was armed with a gun, and the deputy exchanged gunfire a short time later, with the driver being fatally wounded and the deputy being shot in the face. The deputy was being treated at a hospital, but further details were not disclosed.

The names of the driver and the deputy were not released.

Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to lead the investigation.