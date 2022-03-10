Watch
Religious runner exalts in victory on athletes' expression

This image taken from video shows Noor Abukaram stretching her arm before running on a trail along the Olentangy River at Ohio State University on March 2, 2022. The woman disqualified from a cross-country race for wearing a hijab is celebrating a new Ohio law that stemmed from her experience. Noor Abukaram is a former high school athlete in suburban Toledo and is now an Ohio State student. Abukaram is Muslim and was disqualified from a 2019 high school race for wearing a hijab. It hadn't been an issue up until that point in the season. The law championed by state Sen. Theresa Gavarone forbids school sports regulators from requiring advance waivers or otherwise restricting participants' religious apparel unless it causes a “legitimate danger." (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
Posted at 8:05 PM, Mar 09, 2022
COLUMBUS — A woman disqualified from a cross-country race for wearing a hijab is celebrating a new Ohio law that stemmed from her experience.

Noor Abukaram is a former high school athlete at Sylvania Northview in suburban Toledo and is now an Ohio State student.

Abukaram is Muslim and was disqualified from a 2019 high school race for wearing a hijab.

It hadn't been an issue up until that point in the season.

The law championed by state Sen. Theresa Gavarone forbids school sports regulators from requiring advance waivers or otherwise restricting participants' religious apparel unless it causes a “legitimate danger."

