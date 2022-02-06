Watch
Report: Blocked intake may have led to hotel CO emergency

Posted at 12:04 PM, Feb 06, 2022
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Authorities say a blocked fresh-air intake at a hotel pool equipment room may have been to blame for a carbon monoxide buildup that sent more than a dozen people to hospitals more than a week ago.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that an Ohio state fire marshal’s office report cited a plastic bag found over the intake at the Hampton Inn in Marysville during an inspection two days after the Jan. 29 emergency.

Inspector Bradley Merillat also noted that a carbon monoxide detector wasn’t functioning.

Hotel officials have said they are cooperating with the investigation.

