Resolution to end E-check vehicle emissions testing program passes in Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A resolution to end E-Check passed in the Ohio House of Representatives on Thursday.

House Resolution 56, which calls for the elimination of the E-Check program under the Federal Clean Air Act, will move to the Senate.

“Our taxpayers have faced this burdensome process for far too long now, it’s time for a change and this resolution seeks to finally put an end to the E-Check program,” said State Rep. Diane Grendell. “This program does little if nothing to clean our air.”

The program requires Ohio residents living within Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties to get their vehicles tested every two years to pass regulatory emissions requirements.

Grendell cited the excessive costs due to the implementation of E-check outweighing the environmental benefits, especially for those who cannot afford it, such as middle and lower-income individuals that are more likely to own an older vehicle that fails emissions tests.

“The ends simply must not be permitted to justify the means,” Grendell said. “The poorest among us, elderly, students, and lower-class individuals, are consistently forced to take time off from work to make expensive repairs to their vehicles to meet these arbitrary standards.”

Rep. Casey Weinstein spoke out against the resolution and said it would hinder our ability to ensure all Ohioans have clean air in their communities.

