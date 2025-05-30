Watch Now
NewsOhio News

Actions

Sheriff's office increases reward to $40K for information on man accused of shooting 2 officers near Columbus

The search is on for a man accused of shooting two police officers in central Ohio.
Man accused of shooting 2 officers near Columbus on the run
Posted

An increased reward of $40,000 is now being offered for information on a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot two officers just outside of Columbus, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Daveonte Dixon, 21, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Wednesday night in Mifflin Township.

The sheriff's office said Dixon fled on foot during the traffic stop.

As officers chased Dixon, he allegedly turned and shot both police officers.

Both officers were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries. One officer has been released, while the other officer remains in the hospital.

The sheriff's office said Dixon is charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.

The FBI is also offering a $25,000 reward, which police said adds to $5,000 contributions from FOP Capital City Lodge, #9, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.