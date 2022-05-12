Social-worker, rights groups sue Ohio city over abortion ban

COLUMBUS — Groups representing social workers and women have challenged an Ohio city’s ban on abortion.

The National Association of Social Workers and Women Have Options-Ohio told the U.S. District Court in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the city of Lebanon's ordinance infringes on their constitutional rights of due process and free speech.

Passed last May, the law criminalizes performing or helping with any abortion within city limits.

Plaintiffs allege social workers could face prosecution under the law for even discussing abortion as an option with their clients.

The Texas-based authors of the law called it sound and predicted victory in court.