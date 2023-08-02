Southern Ohio police chase leads to hostage situation

A police chase in Southwest Ohio involving a stolen semi-truck has turned into a hostage situation.

According to London Police, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with no rear lights or visible registration at 1 a.m.

A man and woman were inside the vehicle when they fled to a truck stop and ran on foot, authorities said.

When officers attempted to deploy a taser, the man fell and pointed a gun at officers, police said.

Police said the man was able to get into a nearby semi truck with the woman and the driver of the truck.

As the pair fled with their hostage, they struck a police cruiser, authorities said.

No officers were injured.

According to police, the pursuit ended near the Dayton International Airport and authorities are attempting to negotiate with the suspects. The truck driver is still inside of the vehicle.