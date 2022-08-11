Man who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI office shot, killed by officers after hourslong standoff

CINCINNATI — A standoff between law enforcement and an armed man who attempted to break into the FBI office in Cincinnati ended around 3:42 p.m. after officers shot the man dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the man for many hours, OSHP said. After negotiations failed, law enforcement moved in and used “less-than-lethal tactics” in an effort to take him into custody. The man then raised his gun toward officers and police fired on him, killing him. This happened around 3:42 p.m., OSHP said.

The Ohio suspect is identified as Ricky Shiffer, 42, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News

Officials cannot confirm any other details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The man attempted to break into the FBI office in Cincinnati around 9:15 a.m., according to the FBI. He then fled in a white Ford Crown Victoria north on I-71, leading police on a chase and engaging them in a shootout.

The incident forced I-71 and SR-73, as well as other surrounding local roadways, to close for hours.

Law enforcement and the man were in a standoff for hours on Thursday, with the suspect crouched behind his vehicle off the roadway near a corn field.

The standoff and suspect were contained for much of the incident, but while the scene was active, Clinton County EMA said the area within a one-mile radius of Smith Road and Center Road was under lockdown.

OSHP said there was no additional threat to anyone outside that one-mile radius.

In Warren County, OSHP spotted him and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the man fled, leading police on a pursuit up I-71. During the pursuit, the man fired shots at officers pursuing him, OSHP said.

The man exited the highway at SR-73 traveling east to Smith Road. He then traveled north on Smith Road over I-71, before coming to a stop. After the vehicle stopped, OSHP officials said gunfire was exchanged between him and officers on the scene; No officers have been injured.

The breach comes as FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged on Wednesday a rise in threats against the agency. The threats come after agents executed a search warrant at the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.

