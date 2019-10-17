FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County patrol deputy saw an unusual sight last week: a car driving down the road with a street sign sticking out of the front. You can probably guess what happened next.

In a video released on Facebook by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulls the car over. The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Timothy Ferrell Jr. of Columbus, said he was on his way to a work site.

“Do you realize you hit something?” the deputy asked. The driver gave a surprised but unintelligible response.

“You hit a sign,” the deputy said.

The deputy asked the driver how much he’s had to drink, and then asked him to get out of the car. The deputy then assisted Ferrell in shifting the car into park.

“Well that’s not the shifter – that one’s your windshield wipers,” the extremely patient deputy said. “The shifter is down there, it’s on the right side, in the center of the car.”

The video jumps forward to Ferrell outside of the vehicle and the deputy asking him how much he’s had to drink.

“Two….mellow bellows,” Ferrell struggled to say.

“Mellow Yellows?” the deputy responded.

“No…nobody drinks ‘em, so they don’t know how to pronounce them,” Ferrell said, before exclaiming, “Malibus! Twenty-one percent – two Malibus.”

“Two bottles?” the deputy asked.

“Two crates,” Ferrell responded.

“Pints?” the officer suggested.

“If that,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell was arrested for OVI and no headlights, officials stated in the video. He was transported to Franklin County Jail.

