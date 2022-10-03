Trans teen from Ohio elected homecoming princess as prank vows to wear crown anyway

MARIEMONT, Ohio — A vote for the homecoming court turned out to be a mean-spirited prank at Mariemont High School in Southwest Ohio.

Kat Steiner said her transgender daughter Cassie learned Tuesday that she was nominated by her peers as homecoming princess. The next day, Steiner said their happiness was swept from them when a guidance counselor told her that parents called the school saying their children alerted them Steiner was elected as a joke.

"There were students who thought it would be just funny and hysterical to have Cassie as the princess," Steiner said. "We went from being on such an exciting high to then it was just so heartbreaking as a parent."

Steiner said Cassie decided to go through with the nomination despite learning about the prank.

"From the get-go she said, 'Mom I understand what this means and I understand that I am going to making history as the first trans princess at Mariemont and Cincinnati,'" Steiner said.

Online, Steiner got a wealth of support. Her post asking for supporters to join her in cheering on Cassie at the homecoming parade was shared more than 1,000 times.

Carly Rose, the owner of Clear Eyes and Aesthetics, opened up her space Friday as a pick-up location for locals to grab solidarity signs.

"I can very easily empathize with what one might feel if you felt like your daughter was being targeted in any capacity," Rose said.

When asked about the alleged prank, Mariemont City Schools said in a statement its homecoming court process includes check-ins with students who are nominated to allow them to continue with or opt out of the porcess.

"We look forward to honoring Mariemont High School students and our alumni through our many celebrations this weekend," the statement said. "Tonight we will crown another homecoming court, nominated and recognized by their peers. We believe this group of students will represent their classes with honor and distinction. ... This is a cherished tradition by many students and alumni and this year is no different. Our district looks forward to a community-wide celebration of Mariemont High School at our parade and football game."

