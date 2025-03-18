Trump threats have led to canceled university events for women and Black alumni in Ohio

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

Two Ohio universities are not going forward with campus events in response to the U.S. Department of Education’s “Dear Colleague” letter threatening university funding and resources, as well as pending legislation in the Ohio Statehouse.

Ohio University canceled its annual Black Alumni Reunion, which was scheduled for April 10-13, and OU’s Lancaster campus canceled its Celebrate Women event scheduled for Friday in honor of Women’s History Month.

The University of Akron decided not to budget for their Rethinking Race forum, a series of events that was historically held in February, but was moved to a fall event last year, university spokesperson Cristine Boyd said. No programming has been scheduled for the fall.

“While the University offers a variety of events for students and the community, we must do so in the context of a state institution that is required to abide by law, regulations and guidance at both the federal and state levels, from which we receive funding,” the university said in a statement. “As a result of that guidance, the University has decided not to budget for Rethinking Race this year.”

Ohio State University closed its Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of Student Life’s Center for Belonging and Social Change last month.

On Feb. 14, the U.S. Department of Education issued a “Dear Colleague” letter to higher education institutions and K-12 schools that threatened to rescind federal funds for schools that use race-conscious practices in admissions, programming, training, hiring, scholarships, and other aspects of student life. Feb. 28 was the deadline for schools to comply.

In the Ohio Statehouse, Senate Bill 1 would ban diversity and inclusion programs, put diversity scholarships at risk, and restrict classroom discussion, among other things. The Senate passed the bill last month and it is up for a possible vote out of the Ohio House Higher Education and Workforce Committee Wednesday morning, meaning it could go to a full House vote as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio University

Both university statements announcing their event cancellations mentioned the letter and “proposed State of Ohio legislation.”

“Ohio University is reviewing programming that includes elements that may not comply with the recent guidance,” the university said in a statement about the women’s event. “When necessary, the University is placing events on hold to allow time to review program elements and reimagine events as and if necessary to ensure compliance.”

Ohio University’s Black Alumni Reunion has been going on for more than 40 years.

“While this is difficult news to share, we remain committed to honoring the legacy and accomplishments of Ohio University’s Black alumni,” said Terry Frazier and Jillian Causey, co-chairs of the Black Alumni Reunion Alumni Planning Committee. “We will continue working with the University to develop a plan that aligns with evolving federal and state guidelines while preserving the significance of this gathering.”

Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez said she was disappointed the reunion had to be canceled.

“In light of changes to federal and state guidance, we will need to think differently about some of the ways that we live out our mission and vision,” she said in a statement.

The Ohio University Celebrate Women Event has been going on for nearly two decades and is designed to “promote and advance gender equity by recognizing the past, present, and future achievements of women from diverse ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds,” according to the event page.

“We are disappointed that we need to put this longstanding event on hold, and we will continue to be committed to providing a space for accomplished women leaders to connect with and inspire our students, staff and alumni,” said Ohio University Executive Vice President and Provost Don Leo. “We deeply appreciate the sponsors involved who have helped make this event possible, and we look forward to partnering on future events.”