University of Toledo suspending nine undergrad programs in compliance with Ohio higher ed law

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

The University of Toledo is suspending nine undergraduate programs in response to a controversial new higher education law that is set to take effect this summer.

Admission to Africana studies, Asian studies, data analytics, disability studies, Middle East studies, philosophy, religious studies, Spanish and women’s and gender studies programs has been suspended starting with the 2025-26 school year “in compliance with SB1”, according to a Monday news release from the university.

Students currently enrolled in one of the programs can still complete their degree and all nine of these programs will remain available as minors.

“I also want to be clear that these disciplines remain an important part of UToledo,” Dr. Scott Molitor, Toledo’s interim provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, said in a written statement. “Faculty will continue to teach courses that are part of minors, certificates or concentrations, as well as significant components of our core curriculum.”

Senate Bill 1bans diversity efforts, regulates classroom discussion, prohibits faculty strikes, creates post-tenure reviews, puts diversity scholarships at risk, and creates a retrenchment provision that blocks unions from negotiating on tenure, and eliminates undergraduate degree programs that produce on average less than five degrees annually over a three-year period, among other things.

DeWine signs controversial college overhaul bill banning DEI

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs controversial college overhaul bill banning DEI

State Sen. Jerry Cirino, R-Kirtland, introduced the bill at the end of January, it quickly passed both chambers andGov. Mike DeWine signed it into law March 28. It affects Ohio’s public universities and community colleges, and is set to take effect at the end of June. Youngstown State University faculty are trying to get a referendum on the November ballot to block S.B. 1.

UT was already undergoing an annual review of low-enrolled academic programs when DeWine signed S.B. 1 into law, according to the university.

“At the same time UToledo was undergoing its program review process, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 1, which includes language that requires universities to eliminate undergraduate programs that have conferred fewer than five degrees annually over any three-year period,” according to the university.

Those nine programs had 57 students majoring in them during the spring semester and 15 students graduated from those programs during the 2023-24 school year, according to the university.

Toledo is suspending 12 additional degree programs unrelated to S.B. 1. They are:

Bachelor of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership and Management

Bachelor of Science in Health Information Administration

Master of Arts in Philosophy

Master of Arts in Sociology

Master of Education in Educational Research and Measurement

Master of Education in Educational Technology

Master of Education in Educational Psychology

Master of Music in Music Performance

Master of Science in Geology

Ph.D. in Curriculum & Instruction: Early Childhood

Ph.D. in Curriculum & Instruction: Educational Technology

Ph.D. in Foundations of Education: Research and Measurement

“It is important to keep our academic portfolio current with the degree programs our students want and that industry needs from their higher education partner,” Molitor said. “This is now our third year of an annual process to evaluate our programs and make sure we are allocating resources to areas in high demand, which requires us to both look for new programs we should start offering and existing programs that we should stop offering.”