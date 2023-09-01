US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped

(AP) — The nursing home industry is criticizing the Biden administration's decision to require the homes to comply with federal rules on staffing levels.

The government says most of the 15,000 U.S. nursing homes would have to add staffers and keep a registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day.

The move has been sought for decades by older adults and those with disabilities. But the proposed staffing minimums announced Friday are lower than many advocates had hoped.

The nursing home industry opposes staffing minimums.

LeadingAge represents nonprofit nursing homes and says the industry already is in a workforce crisis and "there are simply no people to hire."