Why Ohio doesn't have an RSV dashboard

Based on the amount of commercials you've seen and how often it's been talked about, you might be wondering why the state doesn't have an RSV dashboard.

The state releases COVID-19 and flu numbers on a weekly basis.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, RSV is not a reportable condition in the state, which means healthcare providers don't have to report cases.

"However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does share surveillance data to show national and state trends using percent positivity based on labs that do report these results. ODH uses this surveillance information to inform messages to healthcare providers about RSV," the Ohio Department of Health said in a statement.

If you're interested in checking the numbers for the state of Ohio, you can click here.

Across the country, RSV is the leading hospitalization for all children below the age of one.

A vaccine was created and approved this year for children under two, adults older than 60 and women who are pregnant.