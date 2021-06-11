With school funding at stake, Ohio budget debate continues

COLUMBUS — The speaker of the Ohio House has reiterated his support for his chamber's school funding plan as part of the state's upcoming two-year, $75 billion budget.

House leader Bob Cupp is a Republican from Lima and one of the architects of a measure known as the Fair School Funding Plan.

He said Thursday that the plan is important to House lawmakers, who incorporated it into their version of the budget approved in April.

He said the Legislature has a historic opportunity to do something important for quality education for all Ohio students.

The Senate replaced the plan with their own funding proposal.