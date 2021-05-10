More than 300 Palestinians hurt in Jerusalem holy site clash

JERUSALEM — Israeli police firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets have clashed with Palestinian stone-throwers at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday.

It was the latest in a series of confrontations that threatened to push the contested city toward wider conflict.

Medics say more than 305 Palestinians were hurt, including 228 Palestinians who went to hospitals for treatment.

At least 21 police officers were also hurt. Police fired tear gas and stun grenades, some of them landing inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site.

The U.S., European countries, the pope and the U.N. secretary general have expressed concern over the growing tensions in Jerusalem and appealed for calm.