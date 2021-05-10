Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

More than 300 Palestinians hurt in Jerusalem holy site clash

items.[0].image.alt
Mahmoud Illean/AP
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City Monday, May 10, 2021. Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption. Palestinian medics said at least 180 Palestinians were hurt in the violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including 80 who were hospitalized. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Israel Palestinians
Posted at 8:03 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 08:03:33-04

JERUSALEM — Israeli police firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets have clashed with Palestinian stone-throwers at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday.

It was the latest in a series of confrontations that threatened to push the contested city toward wider conflict.

Medics say more than 305 Palestinians were hurt, including 228 Palestinians who went to hospitals for treatment.

At least 21 police officers were also hurt. Police fired tear gas and stun grenades, some of them landing inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site.

The U.S., European countries, the pope and the U.N. secretary general have expressed concern over the growing tensions in Jerusalem and appealed for calm.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.