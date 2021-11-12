20 veterans inducted into Ohio Veteran's Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — Twenty new members were inducted into the “Ohio Veteran's Hall of Fame” Thursday in a virtual ceremony, honored by the state’s Department of Veterans Services.

Northeast Ohio’s Greg White and Bill Clark were among those honored.

Recipients have shown outstanding professional achievement, service to the community, and selfless acts after their military service ended.

“Well, I just think it’s the whole ‘veteran thing’”, said White. “You just come back to saying I want to do what I can to make my community a better place to live and work and raise a family.”

Clark agrees, the 95-year old World War II veteran is proud of his military service but equally proud of everything accomplished since he left the military.

When asked about being included in the Class of 2021, he replied modestly, “To be in that particular group of persons was remarkable. Not deserved, but remarkable.”

What all the inductees have in common is a willingness to keep serving long after they’ve put the uniform aside.

“That’s what brings you back full circle to today”, White said. “The same kind of discipline and commitment.”