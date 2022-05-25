Watch
98-year-old veteran graduates high school with great-grandchild

Posted at 5:19 PM, May 25, 2022
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls High School class of 2022 graduated Tuesday night. Along with the “pomp and circumstance” was a circumstance, unlike the others.

Libert Bozzelli, 98, is a World War II veteran.

He and his wife of 75-years, Madeline, had seen their share of graduations, but Bozzelli himself had never graduated from high school; until Tuesday.

He passed a series of tests, earned his diploma, and walked the stage about 80-years after the journey started.

“I think everybody should get all the education they get and don’t pass the opportunity to get it.”, Bozzelli said. “I think education is very important.”

Also in the graduating class? One of his great-grandchildren.

“I can’t begin to tell you how much my family means to me.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
