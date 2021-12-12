Cleveland VA house receives $25,000 donation to help veterans

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Veteran's Affairs Fisher House was built to support military families, but sometimes, it can use a little support itself.

The BakerHostetler law firm donated $25,000 to the Fisher House on behalf of longtime employee Mike Gedeon, an Army veteran, on Thursday.

Gedeon's brother Robert, a Navy seaman apprentice, was killed in 1989 in an explosion aboard the U.S.S. Iowa.

The donation was made in his honor.

“It’s real special for him to still be remembered, ya know," Gedeon said. “You always say ‘We’ll never forget’ when you go to the funeral, but the law firm has not forgotten him.”

There are 91 Fisher Houses across the country.