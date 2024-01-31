It helped him deal with PTSD, now one veteran has started a new business to share the secret

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Aim high — that’s what they teach in the U.S. Air Force, and those lessons are just as important on solid ground. News 5 Anchor Rob Powers spoke with a veteran who is putting those lessons into practice. After serving his country, he’s now working out a way to serve his community.

Service comes naturally to Mark Perry. At least, that’s what his wife, Loni, sees in him.

“It was a subconscious decision,” she told Rob, “I don’t think he was like 'I’m going to go continue to serve people,’ but that is what he does.” Perry’s service started in the USAF.

“I love the United States, I love my country, and I had a sense of wanting that pride of serving my country,” he said.

After deployments to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, Perry joined the Mansfield Police Department. There, he served his community as a patrol officer, detective, hostage negotiator, and school resource officer.

“They would invite me to their graduation parties,” Perry said. “It was just real neat being kind of a mentor to those kids.”

Now, Perry is at the beginning of a new chapter of service. He’s running a new franchise of GYMGUYZ. Perry said he’s always loved working out, and it even helped him through PTSD after his time in the military and law enforcement.

“Most people go through about three seriously traumatic events in their lifetime, on average. Cops go through about three a month, and over time that really gets to you,” Perry said. What exercise did for him, he now pours into his new business, which sends the gym and trainer to you. Rayne Green is one of the trainers at GYMGUYZ.

“It overcomes a lot of barriers with exercise because most people have issues with a lack of time, a lack of confidence,” she said. Green was working with a couple in Wooster when we met her, including Leigha Sweiger, who said she’s already feeling better after just about a month of training.

‘I feel the endorphins, my depression is like, not as bad. Especially during the winter season,” she said.

Perry told Rob a veteran-owned business like GYMGUYZ has a heart for people, and he hopes to make a difference in their lives. After all, he knows first-hand the power of a good workout.

“It’s life-changing,” he said.