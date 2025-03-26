This WWII Veteran hopes to have a big guest at his 104th birthday

Denver Moore has a big birthday coming up, and he has a big guest in mind.

President Donald Trump.

“It’d be nice if he comes to my party,” Moore said.

He turns 104 on May 15. With some help, this World War II Veteran made the plea on TikTok with a post that has since gone viral.

“Oh, it’s mind-blowing,” said Allison Dudley, a family friend who posted the video that’s been viewed thousands of times.

Moore now lives at the Danbury Senior Living Community in Massillon after serving his country and raising a family. That family couldn’t be prouder.

“If this makes him happy, then great”, said Denver’s son Rich. “Whatever it takes.”

His service and this request all come from the love of his country that Moore feels to this day.

Courtesy of Denver Moore

“It’s a wonderful country,” he said. “I’m glad God gave us the United States.”

While we wait to see if the president grants this request, there is a way you can help celebrate Moore’s birthday. Here’s where you can send a birthday card before May 13:

Denver Moore

P.O. Box 2631

North Canton, Ohio, 44720