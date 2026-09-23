Ohio Secretary of State amplifies News 5 warning about election-related scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio — From the president's proposed changes to mail-in ballots to redistricting congressional maps, the upcoming midterm election is making plenty of headlines — and scammers are swooping in to capitalize on all the hype.

Last week, on Good Morning Cleveland, I gave you a heads up on what to watch out for to better protect you from a variety of schemes.

"It's only going to increase over the next 40 days between now and Election Day," said Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State.

I spoke with LaRose about the different ways fraudsters are looking to steal your information and your money.

One of the top methods are text messages like the one I received last week.

It had my first name, and the message said I voted in 2022 and 2024. It included a website link that claimed it would show me that information.

It also encouraged me to create a plan for November 3, Election Day.

I already know I voted, so why would I need to check?

"So just be a skeptical consumer. If in doubt, don't click on a link. Don't believe everything that arrives in your mailbox. If you want information about how to be a voter, look for a .gov website. That's the clue that you're looking for," said LaRose.

If you have questions about voting in the upcoming midterm election, go to www.voteohio.gov.

You can also check out "Verify Ohio" on social media platforms like Instagram and X.

That's where the Secretary of State's Office is sharing real-time updates on election-related schemes as they surface.