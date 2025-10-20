DHS reportedly spending millions on private jets for Secretary Kristi Noem

The Trump administration is reportedly spending over $100 million on private jets for U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other White House officials.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed over the weekend it has put in an order for two Gulfstream G700 jets, saying they are needed as part of a "recapitalization" effort to modernize the Coast Guard's "command and control capabilities." The agency added that the new jets will replace aging planes that have experienced several maintenance issues.

“Modernizing the Coast Guard’s aging and obsolete aviation fleet is essential to ensuring our ability to successfully conduct national security missions," Coast Guard Acting Commandant Kevin Lunday said in a statement. "The purchase of these aircraft will meet our operational requirements for safe, reliable, on-demand military transport with integrated and secure command and control capabilities."

According to the New York Times, the jets are estimated to cost $172 million and the order comes at a time when the government is shutdown with no solution to reopen it in sight.

House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Homeland Security Subcommittee Ranking Member Rep. Lauren Underwood claim the jets show that Noem is prioritizing herself over U.S. servicemembers — many of whom are at risk of not receiving paychecks due to the shutdown.

"It appears you are routinely prioritizing yourself and those closest to you over the needs of the USCG servicemembers who protect this nation," DeLauro and Underwood wrote in a letter to Noem, requesting that she explain why she approved of the contract and why it does not align with earlier funding requests for the department.

The lawmakers gave Noem until Oct. 30 to respond to their questions and concerns.