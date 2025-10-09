Duffy: Air traffic controllers could lose jobs for calling in sick during shutdown

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

The FAA has already reported staffing issues at airports nationwide due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested that some air traffic controllers who call in sick during the government shutdown could lose their jobs.

Air traffic controllers are considered essential employees and are required to work during a shutdown. In past shutdowns, some have called in sick after missing paychecks, creating staffing challenges at airports.

Duffy told Scripps News he doesn’t want those types of employees in such a critical position.

"If they're sick, they're sick. I'm fine with that," Duffy said. "But if they're not showing up to work, and they're calling out for other reasons. And it's coordinated, and they collaborate on it, I don't want those people working in air traffic."

"I'm not going to have them leverage our system, our air travel system, for political benefit," Duffy said. "I don't like it."

It remains unclear how Duffy or the Federal Aviation Administration would determine who is genuinely ill.

The FAA has already reported staffing issues at airports nationwide due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. Delays could worsen if the shutdown continues, as the U.S. was already facing a staffing shortfall before the government shutdown began.

