Trump unveils plans for ‘Independence Arch’ to mark America’s 250th anniversary

President Donald Trump is planning a major new monument for Washington, D.C. — a triumphal arch to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary. He unveiled plans and models for the project on Wednesday in the Oval Office.

A White House official said the arch was Trump’s idea and that he has been involved in the design process.

The proposed stone monument would feature columns, eagles and a gilded winged figure, similar to France’s Arc de Triomphe.

He has dubbed the monument the Independence Arch and it will be placed near Arlington National Cemetery.

"It will be beautiful," President Trump said.

July 4, 2026, marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The U.S. government says it has planned commemorations for the occasion. Among them, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach shared designs for a potential $1 coin featuring President Trump to coincide with the anniversary.

One side of the coin shows a side profile of Trump. The reverse depicts him raising a fist in front of an American flag, with the words “fight, fight, fight” encircling the image.