The Race Weekend: Tim Ryan talks need for Democrats to appeal to working class, young male voters

With debates and conventions now over in 2024, the fight for voters is intensifying.

That is especially true in the Midwest.

Tim Ryan, a past Democratic presidential candidate, represented Ohio in Congress for 20 years and joined "The Race: Weekend" to discuss the need of Democrats to appeal to working-class voters in the Midwest.

“I think they started the process, but I think there is a lot more work to do,” Ryan told Scripps News.

“The base is rallied, that’s the first step,” Ryan added.

“The next step has got to be a direct appeal to working-class people, whether they are White or Black or Brown,” Ryan said.

"The Race: Weekend" moderator Joe St. George asked Ryan what an appeal to working-class voters looks like in the Midwest.

“It’s jobs, it’s jobs, it’s wages, it’s pensions, it’s all the bread-and-butter stuff,” Ryan said.

“I think you have to have an energy plan, a moderate down-the-middle energy plan,” Ryan added.

The next big political event is the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1.

Ryan is one of only a handful of people who has debated JD Vance in the past. Vance defeated Ryan in the Ohio senate race in 2022.

St. George asked Ryan if he is helping Walz prepare for the debate.

“I am not going to comment on whether I am helping him or not,” Ryan said. “But the reality is JD is a very bad candidate."

“I would hang Project 2025 right around his neck,” Ryan said.

As far as Ohio’s Senate race, Ryan says Sen. Sherrod Brown is getting the national resources to get across the finish line that he believes he did not receive in his campaign in 2022.

“Sherrod Brown has a brand and a record,” Ryan said of Brown’s campaign.

“I think it’s a coin toss right now,” Ryan said.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. St. George asked Ryan about trends showing younger women registering in larger numbers for the Democratic party while younger men are registering in larger numbers with the Republican party.

“I think the Democratic brand has been damaged in many places in this country,” Ryan said. "I think it’s right in line with what you are seeing with young boys and young men, there is a real desperation out there."

“We have to speak to them directly and say we have their hopes and dreams in our agenda,” Ryan added.

“It’s a national crisis with young boys and men,” Ryan said.